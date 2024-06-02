Elk Rapids Johnstone, Croftchik, St. Francis' Pomaranski all finish runner-up at girls tennis state finals

Jun. 1—ANN ARBOR — Ayva Johnstone and Anneka Croftchik gave Elk Rapids the opportunity to leave Ann Arbor with some state championship hardware in hand Saturday.

The two were among six area athletes who reached the state semifinals after running through their competition during the first day of the MHSAA Division 4 varsity girls tennis state finals at the University of Michigan. And they along with Traverse City St. Francis' Ava Pomaranski were the three who remained in championship contention after Saturday's morning round.

Johnstone, the undefeated top seed in one-singles and likely Record-Eagle Girls Tennis Player of the Year, took down St. Francis' Mary-Kate Ansley (21-10) in the semifinals. Johnstone won in straight sets, 6-1 and 6-3, to advance to the title match against the No. 2 seed — Ann Arbor Greenhills' Maddie Morgan.

Johnstone had already beaten Morgan once this season, but that match went three sets as Morgan took the first, 6-2, and then Johnstone won the last two, 6-1 and 10-8, in a thriller.

Saturday's title bout went to three sets as well, but it would be Morgan who emerged victorious this time around to dash the senior Elk's state championship hopes by a 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 final. The loss was the only one of Johnstone's stellar senior season, ending a spectacular career with runner-up heartbreak instead of championship hardware.

"It's definitely tough," Johnstone said.

Johnstone was up 4-1 in the first set before Morgan went on a run to come back and get the win. But Johnstone persevered and gritted through a tough second set to win 7-5 and force a third-and-deciding final set after the pair had already played for 2 hours and 45 minutes.

"When I lost those couple games in a row, it was a big letdown. I thought I had her," Johnstone said of the first set. "But I fought back hard in that second set, and then that third set didn't go my way. She stepped up, and I didn't do my part. But I'm still really proud of myself to be able to play in the finals and play against such a great player."

Johnstone said she lost track of time and was getting tired in that third set, but she added that she "would have done anything" to win that state title.

"It's not the result that I wanted, but I have more tournaments in the future ... and I'm also graduating (Sunday), so that's another big thing," Johnstone said, adding she was hoping to get some sleep on the ride back from Ann Arbor. "I'll definitely rest up for the next couple of days and then get back at it."

Elk Rapids head coach Keith Schulte said those major momentum swings are pretty common when a state championship is on the line, but he was incredibly proud of how Johnstone played throughout the entire tournament and in Saturday's final.

"Sometimes you've got to tip your hat. It's not like Ayva played bad. Not at all. It was a heckuva match," Schulte said. "Do you want to win everything? Yeah, but it doesn't necessarily go your way all the time."

Croftchik, who was seeded third in two-singles, was victorious in her semifinal match against No. 2-seeded Francheska Daugaru of Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in a 6-1, 6-2 final.

The junior Elk had a tough task in the title match, taking on top-seeded and undefeated Ellie Kim. Kim — who defeated St. Francis' Elliana McClellan (23-7), 6-1 and 6-0, in the other semifinal — had already beaten Coftchik this season, winning in straight sets without dropping a point.

Kim nearly completed the 6-0, 6-0 sweep over Croftchik again, winning 6-0 and 6-1 in the championship finals. Croftchik, a junior, finished the season 22-4.

"I'm super happy, and I put in a lot of hard work to get there," Croftchik said. "I'm proud of the whole team and how far everyone has gotten. I've been playing tennis for a long time; and when you put in the work, it pays off. I'm proud of myself for making it that far again."

In three-singles, Elk Rapids' Morgan Bergquist, who was seeded sixth, dropped her semifinal match to No. 2 Addison Bellows from Pontiac Notre Dame in a 6-1, 6-3 decision. Bergquist finished her senior season 19-6.

Pomaranksi, the second-seeded senior from St. Francis, took down No. 6 Samantha Alstott, 6-1 and 7-5, in the four-singles semis. But she ran into No. 1 seed Danica Rakic-Dennis in the championship match, losing 6-0 and then going to a tiebreak and falling in the second set at 7-6(3) to finish runner-up.

"I was proud of Ava. She had a really tough semifinals match to reach the finals," St. Francis head coach Dane Fosgard said. "She took (Rakic-Dennis) to that second-set tiebreaker, and it was really close. That was great to see Ava go out that way and put up a good fight."

The second-place finish from Pomaranski locked up third place for the Gladiators, who finished with 19 points.

"Top three was our goal this year as a team," Fosgard said. "Putting up 19 points and not having any individual titles, that really shows the depth of the team we had this year."

Fosgard called the third-place finish a "complete team effort."

"We had a great group of players this year and a great group of coaches," he said. "Everybody's families came down to watch, and it was really special to have all of that support."

Elk Rapids finished in fourth with 17 points.

"The one thing I always ask of the girls is to just show up and compete. And they did that. So there is nothing to be ashamed about," Schulte said. "We showed up and represented. It's been a great four-year run here, and this is the second time in three years that we've been the highest-ranked public school."

Schulte said he plans on thanking this year's team for showing up, competing and being coachable. He is also grateful to them for being the "springboard" to continue to build the Elks' tennis program.

"I begged and pleaded and prodded to get some of these girls to come out and play tennis," Schulte said. "Now, I've got a bunch of girls who love the game of tennis and might even tell you they like it more than other sports. ... They showed up and they did it. Hopefully, they do that down the road in life, too."

Trojans' doubles teams fall in semis

GRAND RAPIDS — Both of the Traverse City Central doubles teams that advanced to Saturday's championship bracket could not make it out of their morning session against their respective flight's top seed.

Natalie Bourdo and Wren Walker fell in straight sets to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern's Ryan Morey and Paige McKenzie in one-doubles. The No. 1-ranked Morey and McKenzie knocked out the Trojans' duo in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-1.

Bourdo and Walker finished the season at 26-5. Two of those losses came against Morey and McKenzie, and another loss came against the other finalist in the state title match — Birmingham Seaholm's Katie Slazinski and Jenna Ting.

In two-doubles, Carly Galsterer and Audrey Parker put the No. 1 seed back on their heels with a 6-4 win in the first set over Forest Hills Northern's Lauren Jaklitsch and Morgan McKenzie. But FHN responded with two 6-1 wins to close out the set and end the Trojans' season.

Galsterer and Parker ended their 2024 campaign at 29-4, with half of those losses coming to the FHN tandem of Jaklitsch and McKenzie.