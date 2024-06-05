Elk Rapids a game from 3rd straight semifinals trip

Jun. 4—BIG RAPIDS — Even when she's physically hurting, Kendall Standfest still puts a hurting on the opposition.

Nursing a leg injury that saw her pulled from the game twice, the Elk Rapids senior scored all three goals in Tuesday's Division 4 girls soccer regional semifinals at Big Rapids.

No. 16-ranked Elk Rapids (15-8) is going after a third straight state semifinals appearance after downing Midland Calvary Baptist (13-7-1), 3-0.

Standfest scored 11 of the Elks' 18 goals in three postseason games.

"She was not going to lose this game," Elk Rapids coach Andrea Krakow said. "She's one of those kids that has the work ethic and gives 110 percent. So I knew when she asked to come out, she was hurting. It didn't surprise when she wanted to go back in, either."

Standfest scored on a 22-yard free kick in the 12th minute, blistering it into the right side of the goal. She added another goal before halftime and yet another in the second half to put the game away. Natasha Beebe made five saves in goal for the shutout.

The Elks lost junior starting forward Pipre Meteer to injury 23 minutes before halftime. Krakow said Meteer will get X-rays on her leg Wednesday and doesn't hold out a lot of hope she'll be able to play by Friday.

Elk Rapids plays No. 7-ranked Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (17-3-2) in Friday's 6 p.m. regional final back at Big Rapids.

Several other Elks players are dealing with injuries, aside from Standfest and Meteer.

"We did not play our best," Krakow said. "Hopefully, we'll rest up and show up to play better."

Tuesday's game was only the Elks' second game this season — plus a scrimmage against Ludington — on artificial turf. Krakow said the Elks passed much better in the second half.

Only three of the 16 regional final games are being played Friday. The rest, aside from a lone Saturday tilt in Division 2, are Thursday.

Kalamazoo Christian (16-4-2) and Grandville Calvin Christian (15-5), the Elks' possible semifinal opponents, also play a Friday regional final to kick off a half hour after Elk Rapids at 6:30 p.m. at Portage Northern.

NorthPointe Christian beat Shelby (9-10-2), 4-0, in the region's other semifinal Tuesday.

The Elks advanced to the Division 3 semifinals each of the last two seasons, falling both times to Hudsonville Unity, the current No. 1-ranked team in D3 that's also still going.

