Elk Rapids falls in regional final in PKs

Jun. 7—BIG RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian was used to penalty kicks.

The Mustangs won their conference championship two weeks ago in the toss-up method used to decide deadlocked soccer games.

It came in handy again.

No. 7-ranked NorthPointe held off No. 13 Elk Rapids in a shootout to win 2-1 in Friday's Division 4 girls soccer regional championship match at Cardinal Stadium in Big Rapids. Both teams were tied after making four of five in the first round of shooters.

Elk Rapids' sixth shot rang off the crossbar, and NorthPointe's team ran over to Big Rapids' victory bell and rang that as the Mustangs won the program's first regional title since 2011.

"We've been in this place a couple times now," NorthPointe coach Easton Levi said. "We've had opponents play us tough and things aren't going our way. But we've got a great group of seniors who lead by example and do a great job in these moments of pressure. Where other teams crumble, we embrace it."

Mustangs freshman Olivia Weaver tapped a shot past a diving Natasha Beebe for a 1-0 lead 57 seconds before halftime.

Kendall Standfest, a Michigan Tech basketball commit playing with her left thigh heavily taped, scored on a penalty shot with 16:02 left to tie it 1-1 after she was hauled down in the box by a Mustangs defender.

The Elks dominated most of the second half, but NorthPointe manufactured a lot of pressure over the final six minutes. Elk Rapids kept the Mustangs out of the net, however, meaning both of the game's goals during 80 minutes of regulation and another 20 in overtime came on Cardinal Stadium's south end.

"Elk Rapids is a tough team, and Andrea is a very good coach," Levi said of Elks' head coach Andrea Krakow. "They came ready to go. They were tough, physical. They took away our ability to possess the ball and really, really pushed the pace, took away angles, closed windows and took away our playing style."

Sofie Bellner, Standfest, Elizabeth Pike and Ally Plum scored in the first five shooters for Elk Rapids, all shooting to the right. NorthPointe's Lindsey Schrock, Stella Oviatt, Sophie Stob and Hayleigh Amey matched them, with senior Lily Uekert scoring hers in the next round before an Elks shot hit the crossbar.

"She almost had two hands on two of them," Krakow said of Beebe, who made 14 saves in regulation and OT. "For a freshman to be put in that position ... I couldn't have asked for any more from my kids."

NorthPointe goalie Kate Fester, also a freshman, made six stops in regulation and OT.

"They played a great second half," Krakow said. "First half, a little bit sloppy. But second half, we dominated and we just couldn't find the net. Kendall was doing everything she could."

The difference between the first and second halves was a pep talk from two senior captains.

"The seniors, the captains, Ally Plum and Kendall Standfest, said, 'You guys have got to dig deep. You've got to want it,' just trying to push people to their max," Krakow said.

Krakow thought junior midfielder Pipre Meteer was going to be out with a broken lower leg from Tuesday's 3-0 regional semifinal win over Midland Calvary Baptist, but X-rays came back negative and she took two days off from practice to rest up and played the whole game Friday.

The Elks not only lose captains in Standfest and Plum, but a central defender in Elizabeth Pike and outside midfielder Bink Cutting from the starting lineup, as well as reserves Julia Schmidt, Inka Turunen and Laura Bouman.

"This year we started 1-4 and we came in and got to this point," Krakow said. "I was not expecting that and I was pleasantly surprised as we started our uptick. I don't think anyone expected us to do this well. It just goes to show that if you work hard, you can achieve almost anything."

NorthPointe (18-3-2) reached the regional finals by beating No. 3 North Muskegon and No. 1 Muskegon West Michigan Christian by a goal each in a district it hosted. Elk Rapids (15-9) knocked off No. 4 Leland in districts at home.

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.