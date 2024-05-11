Elk City edges Byng at 4A Regional Tournament

May 10—OKLAHOMA CITY — The Byng High School boys tennis team made the finals in every division and finished second at the Class 4A Regional Tournament held Tuesday at the Earlywine Tennis Center in Oklahoma City.

The regional was delayed 24 hours due to the inclement weather that hit the metro area Monday evening.

Elk City won the regional championship with 44 points and the Pirates were four points off the mark at 40. Tecumseh slid into the third spot with 30 points followed by Christian Heritage with 21 and Chisholm with 20.

In No. 1 Singles, Alex Peterson of Harrah turned back Byng senior Jackson Goodman 6-4, 6-2 in the championship match.

Jackson Ivester of Elk City knocked off BHS junior Tuker Dennis 6-3, 6-3 in the No, 2 Singles title contest.

Elk City's No. 1 Doubles team of Quinn Brewer and Kyler Welch got the best of the Byng duo consisting of junior Ty Mills and sophomore Hayden Ware 6-3, 6-3 in the championship match.

In the finals of the No. 2 Doubles division, Elk City partners Spence Brewer and Rafe Coslow held off the Byng team of senior Hunter Murray and junior Devon Smith 6-3, 7-6.

------o------

Tuesday, May 7

BOYS

Class 4A Regional

At Earlywine Tennis Center

Team Standings

1. Elk City 44

2. Byng 40

3. Tecumseh 30

4. Christian Heritage 21

5. Chisholm 20

Byng Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Alex Peterson (Harrah) def. Jackson Goodman (Byng) 6-4, 6-2 (1st place)

2. Jackson Ivester (Elk City) def. Tuker Dennis (Byng) 6-3, 6-3 (1st place)

DOUBLES

1. Quinn Brewer/Kyler Welch (Elk City) def. Ty Mills/Hayden Ware (Byng) 6-3, 6-1 (1st place)

2. Spence Brewer/Rafe Coslow (Elk City) def. Hunter Murray/Devon Smith (Byng) 6-3, 7-6 (1st place)