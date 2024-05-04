Elizabethton upsets TN High in baseball while SHHS and Crockett pick up softball wins

(WJHL) — Busy night on the high school baseball and softball fields where some teams were playing to stay alive.

We’ll start in Bristol where top-ranked Tennessee High faced Elizabethton. The Vikings entered the game 11-0 in the conference and the top seed but the Cyclones pulled the upset by winning 5-4. tThe Vikings host David Crockett on Saturday at 3:00, and the winner advances to the Regionals.

Also winning on the baseball diamond was Greeneville, capturing the district championship with an 11-0 victory over Volunteer.

Daniel Boone ended Dobyns-Bennetts season with a dramatic 9-8 in nine innings on Brayden Blankenship’s walk-off, two-run double.

On the softball diamond, Science Hill and West Ridge were playing for the right to face Dobyns-Bennett on Monday in District 1-4A. Led by a 3-run homerun by Maddie Diamond, the Lady Hilltoppers got past the Lady Wolves 5-2.

In Bristol, the David Crockett Lady Pioneers faced Sullivan East in the District 1-3A tournament. Crockett got a sterling performance on the mound and some timely hitting at the plate to shut out the Lady Patriots 4-0.

