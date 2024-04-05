Elizabethton native Evan Carter gets first major league bobblehead

FORT WORTH, Texas (WJHL) — Get ’em while they last, the Texas Rangers’ Evan Carter now has a bobblehead on sale.

The Elizabethton native says this is not his first bobblehead, but it’s the coolest.

The 21-year-old rookie exploded onto the scene last season when the big-league novice set a franchise record — and an MLB record for a player’s first career postseason — by reaching base in each of the Rangers’ 17 playoff games.

Carter who’s found things to be a little tougher this season while going hitless in 15 at-bats had a very wholesome approach to seeing his first Rangers bobblehead.

“That is awesome. Oh, man. How cool is that? You all work fast, man. That’s awesome. This is super cool. It means a lot to me. I mean, you know, to be able to put this up and, you know, be able to remember that forever. Have my little bobblehead. Now, that’s pretty neat. I’ve had a couple of bobbleheads, like in high school, and stuff they did, but never have I arranged. And this is the first. That’s a pretty good first one, too. That’s neat enough,” says Carter.

