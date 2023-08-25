Elizabeth Williams makes a great defensive play for the steal
The Cardinals added yet another QB option with Kyler Murray still on the mend.
Ohtani will continue to hit with a torn UCL.
Kenny Pickett has been on fire during the preseason.
The Bucks star is eligible for an extension in a few weeks. He said he won't sign until next summer.
The Tour Championship is anyone's tournament after Collin Morikawa scorched East Lake Golf Club on Thursday.
After sharing his picks for sleepers from every NFL team, fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don turns his attention to players we should consider fading in 2023.
Though the real fun begins next week with Week 1, there are seven FBS vs. FBS games on the schedule for Saturday in what’s commonly now referred to as Week 0.
Extreme heat could pose a challenge for both players and fans at East Lake Golf Club this weekend in Atlanta.
The 24-year-old reportedly returned to practice days after the arrest.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
Funk, whose in-ring career spanned six decades, wrestled for nearly every major U.S. wrestling promotion, winning countless championships and earning accolades across the industry.
Shannon is one of 11 Iowa student-athletes facing NCAA discipline in an ongoing gambling scandal. The university so far has declined to identify the other 10.
Fantasy Life's Kendall Valenzuela joins Matt Harmon on the pod to continue 'Convictions Week' by identifying the candidates to breakout and become elite fantasy plays in 2023.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde determine which coaches are on the hot seat heading into the upcoming football season. With Week 0 upon us, the podcast kicks off discussing which coaches could be on their way out if this season doesn’t meet expectations at their respective programs.
An extended holdout through the first half of the season could cost Jones roughly $10 million in fines.
After going 9-4 in his first season, Freeman still needs to prove he's the right guy to lead the Fighting Irish.
Lonzo literally didn't take this report sitting down.
The Plantation Course at Kapalua, where the PGA Tour is set to open the 2024 season, was untouched by the deadly wildfires earlier this month.
There is no such thing as the perfect fantasy draft; mistakes will happen. Scott Pianowski helps you prepare so you won't get caught astray.
Billy Walters says he has more than 30 straight winning years betting sports.