Elizabeth Williams with a Block vs. New York Liberty

Nearly 100% of Women's National Basketball Association players are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, apparently the most among athletes in any North American professional league. "The health and safety of everyone in the WNBA family has continued to be of utmost importance as we developed scenarios prior to the season and now have returned to play in WNBA arenas," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement to ABC News. "We are grateful for the WNBPA-led vaccination education efforts prior to the season, and continue to be inspired by the leadership WNBA players have shown by getting vaccinated to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus," she continued, referring to the Women's National Basketball Players Association.