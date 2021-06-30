Elizabeth Williams with a Block vs. New York Liberty
Elizabeth Williams (Atlanta Dream) with a Block vs. New York Liberty, 06/29/2021
Jasmine Thomas (Connecticut Sun) with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics, 06/29/2021
Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell officially has interviewed for the head job of the Washington Wizards.
The Wizards have reportedly interviewed 76ers assistant Sam Cassell for the head coaching vacancy, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz.
ABC7 Eyewitness News compiles a yearly list of Chicago-area 4th of July fireworks displays and offers its list for the city and suburbs for 2021.
Dave Shovein recaps Clayton Kershaw's brilliant 13-strikeout gem against the Cubs and the rest of the happenings around the league in Monday's Dose (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
Several stars of Black and AAPI descent, from Naomi Osaka and H.E.R. to Silk Sonic, received awards during this year's Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards. H.E.R. won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist of the Year and was one of the nominees for the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award. Saweetie was nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Jhené Aiko was nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.
Andrew Wiggins shined on the court for Team Canada.
The Cowboys went only 6-10 last season in Mike McCarthy’s first season. It’s easy to dismiss that as an aberration because of Dak Prescott‘s season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. However, the Cowboys were only 1-3 in games Prescott started and finished, and the victory was a lucky comeback win over the Falcons. The Cowboys [more]
It may be a long time before anyone joins Diana Taurasi in the 9,000-point club. The Phoenix Mercury star became the first WNBA player to score over 9,000 points in a triumphant return from a fractured sternum injury that sidelined her for five weeks. The next closest active player is former teammate Candice Dupree, who is more than 2,000 points behind Taurasi.
Damian Lillard says USA Basketball did Nneka Ogwumike 'dirty' for Olympic omission
Tina Charles is the WNBA's leading scorer in her first season with the Mystics, but the veteran superstar still has a major goal left to achieve.
The new additions to the Jordan family mean a total of 11 women will be officially repping the Jumpman logo -- comprising its largest female roster ever.
"It was about surrendering myself to the process."
The Mystics were without a few key players in their blowout loss to Connecticut.
The WNBA's greatest of all time reached the impressive milestone in a game-high 25-point performance for her Phoenix Mercury.
Nearly 100% of Women's National Basketball Association players are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, apparently the most among athletes in any North American professional league. "The health and safety of everyone in the WNBA family has continued to be of utmost importance as we developed scenarios prior to the season and now have returned to play in WNBA arenas," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement to ABC News. "We are grateful for the WNBPA-led vaccination education efforts prior to the season, and continue to be inspired by the leadership WNBA players have shown by getting vaccinated to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus," she continued, referring to the Women's National Basketball Players Association.
Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun) with a Deep 3 vs. Washington Mystics, 06/29/2021
Crystal Bradford (Atlanta Dream) with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 06/29/2021
The number of Lynx players going to the Olympics just doubled. Center Natalie Achonwa and guard/forward Bridget Carleton were named to the Canadian women's Olympic team Tuesday. They, along with Team USA members Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier, will be in Tokyo for the Games. Achonwa is averaging 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in eight appearances for the Lynx this season. Carleton has played ...
The league said none of its players have tested positive for the virus since the regular season began.