Elizabeth Williams with a Block vs. Phoenix Mercury

Associated Press

Novak Djokovic will have to come from behind for the third straight match to keep his Grand Slam hopes alive. Matteo Berrettini won the first set 7-5 in their U.S. Open quarterfinal, a back-and-forth set that lasted 1 hour, 17 minutes. Djokovic has lost the first set eight times in his 25-match winning streak in the majors, including when he beat Berrettini in the Wimbledon final for his men's record-tying 20th Grand Slam title.