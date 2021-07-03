Elizabeth Williams with a 2-pointer vs. Seattle Storm
Elizabeth Williams (Atlanta Dream) with a 2-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 07/02/2021
Crystal Bradford (Atlanta Dream) with a Deep 3 vs. Seattle Storm, 07/02/2021
Noelle Quinn's L.A. roots have been a major influence during her rise to head coach of the Storm, who play their next two games against the Sparks.
Babe Ruth never hit this many home runs while working as a pitcher.
Sha’Carri Richardson, Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and others have been disqualified in the 2021 Olympics because of policies that are racist and unjust.
It should not save Beverely from the coming suspension from the league.
Japanese two-way player Shohei Ohtani belted two home runs and scored the winning run to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a thrilling 8-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.
The Philadelphia 76ers rejected a trade offer from the Indiana Pacers for Ben Simmons.
Miami Marlins starter Pablo López and manager Don Mattingly were both ejected after López hit Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. with the first pitch of the game Friday night. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña hit him in a rivalry that began in 2018, but it did not appear that López intended to do the same when Acuña was struck in the back of the left arm.
The Tampa Bay Lightning surged to a 3-0 series lead vs. the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 win Friday night.
The Warriors aren't expecting Klay to return until December, but he still is making good progress.
It wasn't a pretty week in Detroit for Bryson DeChambeau for reasons ranging from his play to his lack of a caddie.
Bobby Bonilla Day marks the anniversary of the New York Mets paying their one-time star. Heres a look at Boston athletes with deferred contracts.
With the NBA Draft Lottery and the NBA Draft Combine in the rearview mirror, we share our latest projections for picks No. 1 through 30 in a new 2021 NBA Mock Draft.
Venus Williams and Nick Kyrgios will play a mixed doubles set at Wimbledon, but the story behind their team-up is right out of a romantic TikTok.
"I know that when I step on that track I don't just represent myself. I represent a community that has shown me great support, great love," Sha'Carri Richardson said on NBC's "Today" this morning.
The Lakers reportedly interviewed former Wizards head coach Scott Brooks on Friday.
Frank Kaminsky knows how to party after his Suns advance to the NBA Finals
