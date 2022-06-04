Elizabeth Williams with a 2-pointer vs. New York Liberty
Jon Rahm can run a little hot, and it happened again during the second round of the Memorial Tournament.
"I want to be with the Pacers, come back and help the young guys go out there and play ball."
Before heading to the final hole on Friday, Wie West spent a brief moment with the Rheaume family. On a forgettable day for Wie West, she knelt down to the wheelchair of 23-year-old Sara and created a moment the family will never forget.
The Russian player has been called out over the questionable moment in her French Open quarter-final.
Comments from Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins in the Phillies' clubhouse, where there was a sense of culpability after Joe Girardi's firing. By Jim Salisbury
Former champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified from the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio midway through his first round on Thursday due to an illegal marking on one of his clubs.
A familiar face is leading all USFL QBs in passing yards and completions
The UCLA Bruins face the Northwestern Wildcats in an elimination game in the Women's College World Series on Friday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
Dustin Johnson's willingness to act as the whale for the Saudi sportswashing effort is unsurprising.
The Phillies officially parted ways with manager Joe Girardi on Friday morning, and fans who've been waiting on the decision were pretty vocal about their feelings. By Adam Hermann
Casper Ruud became the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam final on Friday when he set-up a French Open title clash with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal, the man he described as his "idol".
Questions, answers and takeaways from Dave Dombrowski and Rob Thomson after the Joe Girardi firing. By Jim Salisbury
The match between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic was held up for 10 minutes.
Catch up with all the action on what was an eventful men’s semi-finals at Roland Garros
Several world-class players, including Bryson DeChambeau, are headed home early this week after two rounds at The Memorial Tournament.
First Take: .@stephenasmith says Steph Curry changed basketball for the better, while MJ changed it for the worse. "Michael Jordan is responsible, as much as anybody, for changing the game for the worse!" Kevin Durant: My theory is that guys like ...
Rafael Nadal advanced to the French Open final after Alexander Zverev injured an ankle and conceded. Nadal will play Casper Ruud for the title.
One of her opponents — four-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner — tipped the rookie off by tugging on her bright red long-sleeve shooting shirt.