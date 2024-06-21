Elite WR Jerel Bolder projected to commit to Georgia football

Class of 2025 wide receiver recruit Jerel Bolder is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Bolder is ranked as a four-star prospect, per Rivals. Other recruiting sites, like On3, ESPN and 247Sports have Bolder ranked as a three-star recruit.

Michael Clark of 247Sports recently projected that Bolder would commit to the University of Georgia. Bolder is coming off an official visit with Georgia. The Bulldogs have also been predicted to land a commitment from USC decommit and five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry.

The four-star receiver is ranked as eighth-best recruit in North Carolina, per Rivals. Jerel Bolder is considered the No. 47 wide receiver in the nation.

The 6-foot, 195-pound receiver plays high school football for Forest Hills High School in Marshville, North Carolina. Marshville is located about 45 minutes away from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bolder took a photo with Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on one of his recent visits to Athens, Georgia.

Georgia football currently has the nation’s No. 4 recruiting class after the Bulldogs’ recent hot streak.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire