Elite wide receiver Nick Marsh has Auburn in top group

Four-star prospect Nick Marsh is one of the top receivers in the country and on Saturday he announced his top group of schools and the Auburn Tigers made the cut.

The River Rouge, Michigan native also included Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Kansas, UCLA, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Michigan, Oregon, and Maryland.

Marsh, who checks in at 6-foot-3, is exactly the type of big-bodied wide receiver that Hugh Freeze loves to feature in his offenses. He visited Auburn on March 23 and is set to take an official visit to the Plains on June 16.

He is the No. 86 overall player and No. 14 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 3 player from Michigan.

Marsh has the physical tools to make an immediate impact at the next level and should be able to thrive in the red zone and make contested catches.

I am beyond grateful for all of the opportunities I have been truly blessed with. My recruiting experience has been amazing. Thank you to the Coaches that recruited me and showed me love 💪🏾

I have chosen my top 12 🙏🏾 @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint @On3Recruits @TheD_Zone @Rivals pic.twitter.com/ImlTW3SB2n — Nicholas “Megatron” Marsh (@NickMarsh_11) April 22, 2023

More Football!

Four star OL Casey Poe lists Auburn in top eight ESPN FPI: Ranking Auburn's 2023 opponents from easiest to hardest Where Auburn players were drafted in Pro Football Network's NFL draft simulator 247Sports becomes latest outlet to forecast Auburn's 2023 record

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire