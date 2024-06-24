Elite USC defensive line target Trajan Odom set to make decision

Trajen Odom, a 6-foot-4 285 pound defensive lineman currently residing in Matthews, North Carolina, had his official visit with USC this past weekend. Odom, who was born down the street from the Trojan campus in Inglewood, has expressed he is very comfortable with the area where he still has family.

Odom is coming off four official visits the past month to LSU, UCLA, Ohio State, and Oregon prior to USC.

Defensive line coach Eric Henderson likes his linemen to be versatile. Odom’s size and athleticism would allow him to play all along the line for the Trojans.

Odom summed up his concerns and Lincoln Riley’s answer to his doubts in an interview with Anna Adams from 247Sports.

“I expressed that he hasn’t led a program that has been known for an elite defense. He’s been known for his offensive success. And now he’s got a new defensive staff and how will that mesh? That was my biggest worry. He said that they have different guys in the program now, some that they have hand-picked as a staff and it’s players they have wanted in the program. He also said that in going to any school, there will always be doubts about something as a recruit. Nothing will be perfect. He said their defense is a work in progress and they’re building it to be something special and he has plans to continue to elevate the program. He wants me to be a part of that and feels strongly that I can make an immediate impact.”

Odom has stated that he plans to make his decision by June 28, or even sooner. We will find out soon enough if he shares Riley’s vision of a return to dominant defenses at Troy. Adams believes that Ohio State is the team to beat for his signature.

