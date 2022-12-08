Elite top-100 WR in 2024 places Ducks in top 7 schools
The Oregon Ducks are making good headway in the 2024 recruiting class, and one of their top targets in the cycle recently showed them some love by including them in his top 7 cutdown.
Wide receiver Jordan Anderson, a 6-foot-0 burner from Long Beach, California, recently trimmed his list to 7, keeping Dan Lanning and the Ducks in the mix with schools like USC, Michigan, Texas, Washington, Utah, and Colorado.
Anderson is rated by 247Sports as a 4-star recruit, ranked as the No. 13 WR in 2024 and the No. 83 overall player in the class.
Anderson made a visit to Eugene earlier this season, coming to town for the Washington game in November.
2 🐐s in one picture 💯🦆 pic.twitter.com/8B5lriclym
— Jordan. (@AndersonnJJJ) November 13, 2022
There’s still a ton of time before Anderson has to make his commitment final, but he is certainly someone to keep an eye on going forward.
Jordan Anderson’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
91
CA
WR
Rivals
4
5.9
CA
WR
ESPN
3
76
CA
WR
On3 Recruiting
4
91
CA
WR
247 Composite
4
0.9560
CA
WR
Vitals
Hometown
Long Beach, California
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
165 pounds
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on January 31, 2022
Took visit to Oregon on November 13, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Washington Huskies
Michigan Wolverines
USC Trojans
Utah Utes
Colorado Buffaloes
Texas Longhorns
YALL GO TURN THE POST UP ON THE GRAM SOME MORE 💯 pic.twitter.com/f3KM85r9DB
— Jordan. (@AndersonnJJJ) December 7, 2022