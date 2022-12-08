Elite top-100 WR in 2024 places Ducks in top 7 schools

The Oregon Ducks are making good headway in the 2024 recruiting class, and one of their top targets in the cycle recently showed them some love by including them in his top 7 cutdown.

Wide receiver Jordan Anderson, a 6-foot-0 burner from Long Beach, California, recently trimmed his list to 7, keeping Dan Lanning and the Ducks in the mix with schools like USC, Michigan, Texas, Washington, Utah, and Colorado.

Anderson is rated by 247Sports as a 4-star recruit, ranked as the No. 13 WR in 2024 and the No. 83 overall player in the class.

Anderson made a visit to Eugene earlier this season, coming to town for the Washington game in November.

There’s still a ton of time before Anderson has to make his commitment final, but he is certainly someone to keep an eye on going forward.

Jordan Anderson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 CA WR Rivals 4 5.9 CA WR ESPN 3 76 CA WR On3 Recruiting 4 91 CA WR 247 Composite 4 0.9560 CA WR

Vitals

Hometown Long Beach, California Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-0 Weight 165 pounds Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on January 31, 2022

Took visit to Oregon on November 13, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Washington Huskies

Michigan Wolverines

USC Trojans

Utah Utes

Colorado Buffaloes

Texas Longhorns

Twitter

YALL GO TURN THE POST UP ON THE GRAM SOME MORE 💯 pic.twitter.com/f3KM85r9DB — Jordan. (@AndersonnJJJ) December 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire