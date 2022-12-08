Elite top-100 WR in 2024 places Ducks in top 7 schools

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks are making good headway in the 2024 recruiting class, and one of their top targets in the cycle recently showed them some love by including them in his top 7 cutdown.

Wide receiver Jordan Anderson, a 6-foot-0 burner from Long Beach, California, recently trimmed his list to 7, keeping Dan Lanning and the Ducks in the mix with schools like USC, Michigan, Texas, Washington, Utah, and Colorado.

Anderson is rated by 247Sports as a 4-star recruit, ranked as the No. 13 WR in 2024 and the No. 83 overall player in the class.

Anderson made a visit to Eugene earlier this season, coming to town for the Washington game in November.

There’s still a ton of time before Anderson has to make his commitment final, but he is certainly someone to keep an eye on going forward.

Jordan Anderson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

91

CA

WR

Rivals

4

5.9

CA

WR

ESPN

3

76

CA

WR

On3 Recruiting

4

91

CA

WR

247 Composite

4

0.9560

CA

WR

 

Vitals

Hometown

Long Beach, California

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

165 pounds

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on January 31, 2022

  • Took visit to Oregon on November 13, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Washington Huskies

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • USC Trojans

  • Utah Utes

  • Colorado Buffaloes

  • Texas Longhorns

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories