Elite TE Ethan Barbour puts Auburn in final 5, sets commitment date

He can’t sign with his school for over a year but 2025 prospect Ethan Barbour is ready to announce his commitment.

The Alpharetta, Georgia native is set to reveal his decision on Sept. 22 and will be deciding between Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and South Carolina.

He is the No. 179 overall player and No. 4 tight end in the 2457Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 21 player from Georgia in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Auburn offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder back in January and he visited the Plains on April 7 for an unofficial visit. He then included the Tigers in his top eight schools on July 24 before trimming it to five ahead of his commitment.

Auburn’s 2025 recruiting cycle is already off to a great start as they have commitments from four-star edge Jakaleb Faulk, four-star defensive lineman Malik Autry and three-star offensive tackle Spencer Dowland.

Top 5!!! Commitment coming soon🫣 pic.twitter.com/Y3cL00GKpp — Ethan Barbour (@EthanBarbour5) September 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire