Elite TE Bear Tenney names top five schools

Elite tight end recruit Bear Tenney has named his top five schools. Who is Bear Tenney?

247Sports ranks Tenney as a three-star recruit in the class of 2025. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end plays high school football for Lehi High School in Lehi, Utah.

The three-star tight end recruit is the No. 382 player in the class of 2025. The Lehi star is ranked as the No. 23 tight end prospect in the nation and the fourth-ranked recruit in Utah.

Who are Bear Tenney’s top five schools? When does he plan to visit each of his top schools?

Top school: Utah Utes

Will Bear Tenney stay home and go to Utah? The Utes have an excellent history of developing tight end recruits in recent seasons. Tenney plans to visit Utah on March 5.

Top school: Washington Huskies

Washington will take some time to adjust to the Big Ten. The Huskies need to recruit at a higher level if they want to be a contender in their new conference. It starts with landing talented prospects like Bear Tenney, who plans to visit Washington on April 5.

Top school: Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders and Colorado have primarily relied on the transfer portal for rebuilding their roster. However, the Buffaloes are in the mix for Tenney, who is planning to visit Colorado on March 30.

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs tight ends coach Todd Hartley is the best recruiting coach at his position in the country. Hartley, who helped Georgia land players like Brock Bowers, has helped the Bulldogs gain a commitment from the nation’s top tight end, Elyiss Williams, in the class of 2025. The three-star tight end plans to visit Georgia on April 14, which is the day after Georgia’s spring football game.

Top school: Florida Gators

Bear Tenney is considering the Florida Gators and plans to check out their campus on April 25. Florida did a great job of recruiting in the class of 2024.

