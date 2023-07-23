Elite in-state edge rusher Zion Grady to attend Big Cat Weekend

Zion Grady is one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class and thankfully for Auburn, he is from Troy.

The four-star edge rusher has already visited Auburn three times this year and is set to make his return for Big Cat Weekend, according to On3’s Jeffrey Lee.

He is the No. 15 overall player and No. 2 edge rusher in the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 3 player from Alabama in the 2025 recruiting class.

Grady is coming off a dominant sophomore season for Charles Henderson High School. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder made 106 tackles, 35.0 tackles for loss, 19.0 sacks, forced three fumbles and blocked three kicks.

Secondary coach Zac Etheridge and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts are leading the push for Grady. While Roberts would be his position coach, Etheridge is not only from Troy but actually played at Charles Henderson High School before coming to Auburn, exactly what Auburn is trying to convince Grady to do.

