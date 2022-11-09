Elite in-state CB recruit sets third game-day visit to the Swamp

Florida has played host to 2024 four-star cornerback Charles Lester III a few times this season, and the Riverview (Sarasota, Florida) recruit is now planning a third game-day visit to the Swamp, according to Gators Online.

Lester most recently visited in September for Florida’s game against USF. He was also in town for the season opener against Utah and made a trip in March to meet the new staff at UF. Lester’s upcoming trip should give him a much different idea of what life under Billy Napier would be like. The team has come a long way since then and is starting to gel more both on and off the field.

Georgia and Ohio State are teams the two teams to watch in opposition to Florida. Lester made trips to both programs over the fall, and he’s taking game-day visits very seriously.

“Each game-day visit gives me a lot of information,” he said. “The environment is big to me and I take a lot away from each of these visits. I get a real feel for the people.”

Alabama is another program to keep an eye on. An offer from Nick Saban is usually met with enthusiasm, and the Tide have a habit of going after top players at their position.

The On3 composite ranks him 20th overall in the class of 2024 and at No. 2 among cornerbacks in the class. 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals all concur that he’s a top-25 talent and among the top five at his position.

