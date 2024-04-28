Elite shooting guard King Grace focused on the grind

Rivals.com

ROCK HILL, S.C. – It’s not that King Grace doesn’t want more heavy-hitting offers to weigh down his already crammed list of potential college suitors, he’s simply not motivated by earning them.

“I don’t have a dream offer,” said Grace, a junior. “I never grew up a fan of one particular team; I just watched a lot of different teams, so I’m not waiting on anybody.”

That fact gives Grace an advantage in some ways, allowing him to play looser as he focuses on the main goal.

“I really just want to win the UAA championship,” said Grace, who is ranked No. 44 overall in the Rivals150. “I feel like if we’re able to do that then that means I’ll be doing things at the high level that I’m supposed to be, and that will take care of everything else.”

He’s off to a good start after dropping 25 points to lead Texas Impact past Wisconsin Playground, 58-48, on Saturday in the Under Armour Association’s circuit kick off.

Grace certainly brought his A game this past high school season, pumping in 22 points a game and leading Waxahachie to the district title.

The 6-foot-4 scoring guard thrives as a three-level scorer, adept at using his length and quickness to get to his spots on the offensive end and lock up on the defensive end.

Those attributes have kept SMU, LSU, TCU, Mississippi State, Kansas, Oklahoma and Virginia in constant contact.

Grace has already visited Mississippi State, LSU and SMU, and is in the process of setting up official visits, which will begin this summer.

“I’m honestly not focusing on that stuff as much as I am just getting better,” Grace said.

Particularly, Grace said he’s zeroing in on everything from his change of pace to building his IQ as he shows and proves in hopes of climbing the infamous recruiting rankings.

“We all want to play in the big all-star games, so we all pay attention a little bit,” Grace said. “I mean if you see a guy who’s ranked higher than you, of course you want to go even harder. I don’t focus on that stuff, but you have to be aware of it. The best way to handle it, though, is to focus on the work. That’s what I’m doing.”