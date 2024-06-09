Elite safety Faheem Delane commits to Ohio State

Ohio State has secured a commitment from one of the best defensive backs available in the 2025 class, as four-star safety Faheem Delane pledged to the Buckeyes today.

Delane took an official visit to Columbus this past weekend. He has taken multiple unofficial visits to OSU throughout his recruitment.

Delane, who currently attends Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney Maryland, ranks as the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland, No. 4 safety and No. 31 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle.

During the weekend of May 31, Delane took an official visit to Maryland. Prior to his commitment to the Buckeyes, Delane also had official visits scheduled with Oregon (June 14) and LSU (June 21). Additionally, he made a trip to Blacksburg for an official visit with Virginia Tech in April.

With around 30 scholarship offers in total, Delane was one of the most coveted defensive backs in his class. He received additional offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, USC, Wisconsin and countless other programs.

However, Delane has chosen to play his college football under head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, assistant head coach/secondary coach/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton, safeties coach Matt Guerrieri and the rest of the Ohio State staff.

As a junior in 2023, Delane helped lead Good Counsel to a 10-1 overall record and a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship win over DeMatha Catholic. He earned first-team All-Conference honors last fall.

As a strong tackler and an aggressive safety who can do it all on the field, the 6-foot-2, 184-pound Delane made a big impact on both defense and special teams for the Falcons in 2023.

Delane will compete at the 2024 Rivals Five-Star event on June 25 and June 26 in Jacksonville. He also participated in the Rivals Camp Series stop in Atlanta in April.

With Delane joining the group, Ohio State currently holds 14 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class, with every prospect rated as a four-star or five-star. The Buckeyes rank second nationally in the team rankings as of press time, behind only Notre Dame.