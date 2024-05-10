Elite runners, organizers to hold news conference ahead of River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The elite athletes participating in this year’s Amway River Bank Run will speak at a news conference ahead of the race.

The news conference will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. It will be streamed at woodtv.com.

Six elite athletes are expected to participate in the 25K at this year’s Amway River Bank Run.

Race director Russ Hines and representatives from Mary Free Bend and USA Track and Field will also speak during Friday’s news conference.

More information about the races can be found at AmwayRiverBankRun.com.

The 2024 Amway River Bank run will be held on Saturday, May 11, in downtown Grand Rapids.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.