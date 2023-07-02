Elite rising sophomore DL planning return to Florida after picking up offer

The Florida Gators are beginning to seriously recruit the class of 2026, and one of the players that received an early offer from UF is Buford (Georgia) defensive lineman James Morrow.

Florida offered the 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pounder after seeing him in action at the June 23 Friday Night Lights camps. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M are the other programs recruiting him early on.

The Gators have made a strong first impression on Morrow, according to On3’s Keith Niebuhr, but there’s still plenty of work to be done with more than two years left until he’s able to sign anywhere.

“I would say Florida’s definitely going to be there down the road,” Morrow said. “Just seeing how they treated me and how they treated my guest. Because, every recruiting lady isn’t going to come up to you. But at Florida, everybody just supported you with love. And they’re glad you’re here. And they’re excited about the future with you.”

Morrow plans on returning to Gainesville at the end of July for the team’s annual cookout. He’ll be one of the only 2026s there, but that just speaks to how advanced Morrow is compared to his peers.

It’s too early for any recruiting site to have submitted a grade on Morrow, but the offer list is that of a future four or five-star recruit. His size and age have many expecting big things, including the Gators.

