Elite recruits visiting Georgia for the Ole Miss game

The Georgia Bulldogs have the top recruiting class in both the class of 2024 and 2025. Kirby Smart has done an excellent job of bringing in elite talent throughout his time at Georgia and is continuing to secure a talented roster for the future.

No. 2 Georgia hosts No. 9 Mississippi at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Georgia-Ole Miss game will be televised on ESPN.

“College GameDay” is in town, so you know the Georgia-Ole Miss game is one of college football’s top games of the week. The Georgia Bulldogs have won 24 straight home games.

Like all home games, Georgia football will have plenty of elite recruits absorbing the atmosphere at Sanford Stadium. Who are the top recruits visiting the University of Georgia for the Ole Miss game?

Westlake receiver Travis Smith Jr.

Smith Jr. is an unranked member of the class of 2025. He won’t be unranked for long.

4-Star offensive tackle Cortez Smith

Cortez Smith (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) plays football for Parkview High School in Liburn, Georgia. He is the No. 105 recruit in the class of 2025, per 247Sports.

Four-star defensive lineman Amare Adams

📍Athens, GA this weekend 🐶🐶🏈🏈 — Amare Adams (@AmareAdams7) November 10, 2023

Adams is ranked as the No. 118 recruit in the country and the top recruit in South Carolina.

Three-star Buford receiver Jordan Allen

Three-star Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) wide receiver Jordan Allen will be in the house for the Georgia-Ole Miss game. Allen is a member of the class of 2025.

Three-star JUCO defensive lineman Jaden Hamlin

Bulldawg nation imma be home this weekend looking forward to feeling the national champions fan energy ❤️🖤#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/8rRd5TuOid — Jaden Hamlin (@JDongo4L) November 10, 2023

Hamlin is one of the top junior college recruits in the class of 2024. The three-star defensive lineman plays for Southwest Mississippi Community College.

Three-star defensive back Dawayne Galloway

The Georgia Bulldogs recently offered a scholarship to three-star defensive back recruit Dawayne Galloway. Galloway is a member of the class of 2025, who has elite speed and runs track at a very high level.

Galloway plays high school football for Marion-Franklin High School in Columbus, Ohio.

2026 receiver Nalin Scott

Four-star OT Mason Short

Short is an Alabama commitment.

Five-star class of 2026 linebacker Anthony Jones

Jones is the No. 1 player at his position in the class of 2026.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire