Elite recruits attended USC’s win over Arizona State

USC’s game against Arizona State was a success not only in terms of the Trojans getting another victory this season, but also in terms of impressing top recruits.

Elijah Paige, who committed to USC earlier this week, was in attendance for that ASU contest on Saturday night. If Paige’s mind wasn’t fully made up already, that game sealed the deal for him. His recruitment adds depth to USC’s offensive line room, but it also robs Notre Dame of a prospect the Irish thought they had.

Another elite recruit in attendance for the Arizona State game was defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham, who — after a long and protracted fight to gain playing eligibility for Los Alamitos in Southern California — was finally allowed to play high school football in the state of California. USC is very much in play for the four-star prospect.

The Voice of College Football USC postgame show — co-hosted by Tony Altimore, Rick Anaya, and Tim Prangley Jr. — addressed this topic at the 55-minute mark of their show from Saturday night. Catch the USC postgame show on Saturday after every Trojan football game at The Voice of College Football:

List

Chris Fowler will not call a single USC football game through Nov. 18 (maybe longer)

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire