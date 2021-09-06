Elite recruits attend UGA versus Clemson

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart have the No. 3 recruiting class of 2022 in the country. Under Smart, Georgia is consistently competing with Alabama to have the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class.

Tons of recruits across the country watched the Georgia-Clemson game. Defensive recruits must have loved what they saw from Dan Lanning and Georgia’s dominant defense.

Here’s a few recruits who had their eyes on the UGA-Clemson game:

Four-star tight end Pearce Spurlin

Four-star class of 2023 tight end recruit Pearce Spurlin III took in the Georgia-Clemson game. Spurlin, who is committed to UGA, made the trek up from South Walton High School in Florida. He had to like the large role UGA freshman tight end Brock Bowers had in the contest. https://twitter.com/PearceSpurlin/status/1434353986564464640?s=20

Four-star outside linebacker Jalon Walker

Four-star outside linebacker Jalon Walker has already committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Walker plays football for Salisbury High School in Salisbury, North Carolina, which is north of Charlotte. He did not have to drive far to attend the game. Walker is a member of the class of 2022. https://twitter.com/JalonWlaker/status/1434354914201948173?s=20

Five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander

Five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander previously committed to UGA this summer. Alexander most have loved UGA's seven sack performance. Alexander, who is a member of the class of 2022, is also considering attending Texas A&M. It is hard to imagine a more impressive and convincing defensive performance for a recruit to attend. https://twitter.com/jeffsentell/status/1434286547000610823?s=20

Three-star offensive lineman Jacob Hood

Three-star offensive lineman Jacob Hood, who is 6-foot-8, 342 pounds, attended the UGA-Clemson game. He must have enjoyed Georgia's ability to ice the game with a powerful rushing attack. The fans behind Hood may have not had the best view in the house, but in the future, defensive linemen may not have a good view of the action either when Hood is blocking them. Hood is a member of the class of 2022 and is one of Georgia's most recent commits. https://twitter.com/jacobhood2022/status/1434533725182824457?s=20

Three-star linebacker Carlton Madden

Three-star class of 2022 linebacker prospect Carlton Madden Jr. watched the Georgia versus Clemson game. Madden plans to make a commitment later this month. UGA is favored to land Madden and the Dawgs' performance against Clemson certainly didn't hurt their odds. https://twitter.com/_CjMadden8/status/1434173075235426311?s=20

Four-stars Christen Miller and Kayin Lee

Four-star Cedar Grove defensive tackle Christen Miller attended the Duke's Mayo Classic along with high school teammate Kayin Lee, who is rated as a four-star defensive back. Miller is a member of the class of 2022. Lee is a member of the class of 2023. Miller is expected to decide between UGA and USC. Looks like they were having lots of fun! https://twitter.com/fatchr7s/status/1434500868309667843?s=20

