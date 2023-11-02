Elite RB Donovan Johnson names top schools

Class of 2025 running back recruit Donovan Johnson has named his top five schools. Johnson plays high school football for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Johnson previously played high school football for Calvary Day in Savannah, Georgia.

Donovan Johnson’s top schools are Georgia, Florida State, USC, Tennessee, and Ohio State. Johnson considers these five schools to be his final five.

Donovan Johnson is ranked as a four-star recruit. He’s the No. 113 player in the country and the No. 9 running back. Johnson is the No. 19 recruit in Florida, per 247Sprots.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart and running backs coach Dell McGee offered the talented running back a scholarship in March 2022.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back has tons of scholarship offers and has already committed to playing in the 2025 All-American Bowl on NBC.

Johnson shows good balance through contact and does a good job of continuing to drive his legs and pick up yardage after initial contact. The 2025 running back does a good job of using his lead blockers.

The IMG Academy star announced his top schools via social media:

BREAKING: Elite 2025 RB Donovan Johnson is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 215 RB from Savannah, GA is ranked as a Top 50 Player in ‘25 (No. 3 RB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/rDqwmH1VAM pic.twitter.com/7YmxMgDkAw — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 29, 2023

Georgia football has the nation’s top recruiting class in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Georgia already has one running back commitment in 2025 in Jabree Wallace-Coleman.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire