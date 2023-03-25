Elite quarterback, Jadyn Davis, includes Ohio State in final five schools. But there’s a catch.

The 2024 recruiting cycle is really just getting started for Ohio State. While the program is in the mix for much of the top talent in the class, the Buckeyes have yet to really get going.

One of the prospects Ohio State was going after hard initially was five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis out of Charlotte, North Carolina. It wasn’t long ago Davis appeared to be the Buckeyes’ quarterback of the future. However, the on-an-off flirtation with No. 1 prospect, Dylan Raiola, whom Michigan seized the lead for quite some time ago, is now completely off. In fact, it seems an almost foregone conclusion he will be headed to Ann Arbor when he announces his decision on March 31.

Ahead of that though, Davis announced his final five schools in a tweet Friday, and we saw the Ohio State logo included along with the Wolverines, Tennessee, Clemson and the home state Tar Heels.

But don’t be fooled.

Many saw this as a sign the Buckeyes are still in the race. If you’ve been following this recruitment closely though, OSU is likely just a number to round out the nice, neat five teams to add drama. Ohio State has more or less since moved on knowing it doesn’t have too much of a shot at landing the nation’s No. 2 quarterback and 28th overall player according to the 247Sports composite.

It’ll be a big land for Harbaugh and company when it happens, and the Buckeyes will have to look elsewhere.

