Elite QB recruit Julian Lewis names top schools

Quarterback Julian Lewis had one of the best freshman seasons in Georgia high school football history. Now, Lewis is already thinking about where he will play college football.

Julian Lewis is a member of the class of 2026, so he is unranked by many of the top recruiting sites. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound quarterback has no shortage of suitors despite being only a rising sophomore in high school at Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis holds over 30 total scholarship offers. The Carrollton quarterback finished his freshman season in 2022 with 48 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

Lewis had an outstanding performance in a defeat in the 7A state championship game. Lewis threw for 531 passing yards against Mill Creek, but Carrollton lost 70-35.

The class of 2026 superstar quarterback visited the Georgia Bulldogs in early June. Lewis announced that his top schools are Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, FSU, Oregon, Alabama, USC, and Ohio State.

Accurate throws like this are why so many of the top college football program want Julian Lewis:

Just like the freshman answers for a Carrollton TD

Mill Creek 14

Trojans 7 in the 1st pic.twitter.com/L6MnzLuwwv — Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) December 11, 2022

Julian Lewis announced his top eight schools via social media:

More!

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbsreit get in spat with UGA fans for 'doubting' Georgia

Aaron Murray on Georgia's 2023 schedule: 'I wouldn't say the schedule is that easy'

Kirby Smart: Georgia 'going to damn sure try' to eradicate team speeding issue

4-star ATH Amari Jefferson names top schools, commitment date

Ranking Georgia football's toughest 2023 road games

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire