'The elite program in California' : Yuba College men upset perennial power, reigning CCCAA runner-up, 83-70

Nov. 29—For the first time in over a decade, the Yuba College men's basketball team overtook City College of San Francisco in a battle Tuesday at home in what was a California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Association top-5 state nonconference matchup.

The 49ers (4-0), ranked No. 4 in the state as of Nov. 21, used an uptempo scheme in the second half to erase a three-point halftime deficit, jump ahead of No. 3 CCSF and eventually upset the reigning California Community College Athletic Association state runner-up, 83-70.

Yuba College head coach Doug Cornelius said that this is the first win over the Rams since 2013.