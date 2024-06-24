‘He can be an elite playmaker’: Brad Underwood talks new addition

(WCIA) — Illinois has secured its highest-rated commit in the composite era, eager for him to get on campus and begin workouts with the team.

Canadian forward Will Riley chose Illinois over Alabama, Arizona, Kentucky and professional options. He also opted to reclassify to the Class of 2024 and join Illinois next semester.

“He’s a very very talented offensive player,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “He’s a young man that scores at all three levels, he does it at 6’8″, 6’9″. I would say the definition of positionless is him. He’s shown that he can be an elite playmaker, shooter off the bounds.”

Riley averaged 22 points and five rebounds a game on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.