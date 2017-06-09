Elite pass-rushers don’t scare Cowboys RT La’el Collins

La’El Collins move from left guard to right tackle means he will see some of the best pass-rushers in the NFL. Von Miller, Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa and Jason Pierre-Paul are among those the Cowboys are scheduled to face this season.

Collins isn’t fazed.

“I really don’t care,” Collins said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Because they don’t mean nothing to me. “I’ll see them when I see them.”

Collins began his pro career practicing at right tackle as a rookie in 2015, but the Cowboys moved him to left guard before the season, and he started 14 games there in two seasons. Doug Free’s retirement this offseason prompted Dallas to move Collins to right tackle, a move Collins embraces.

“Every day I’ve been at right tackle,” said Collins, who played only three games last season before undergoing toe surgery. “I haven’t done anything at guard these OTAs, so I’m just focusing on where they got me and being my best there.”