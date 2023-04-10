Elite OT falls in huge Steelers 7-round mock draft update

We are less than three weeks to the 2023 NFL draft and that means it is time for another big seven-round mock draft for your Pittsburgh Steelers. In this scenario, the Steelers get a huge break as one of the top offensive tackles falls to No. 17, setting the team up for an excellent draft. Read on and let us know what you think in the comments.

First round - OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Skornonski is being projected as an interior offensive lineman by some but for us he is an elite right tackle who excels in pass protection. A case can be made Skoronski is a more complete blocker than Paris Johnson or Broderick Jones and he’d be an easy pick here.

Second round - CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

If the Steelers want a future No. 1 cornerback and don’t want to spend the No. 17 overall pick on them, getting Maryland’s Deonte Banks with the first pick of the second round is as good as it gets. He has elite size and athleticism and flashes top-tier coverage skills.

Second round - DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

If the Steelers want to truly shore up the run defense and make life easier on those new inside linebackers, drafting a massive nose tackle like Siaki Ika is the best way to do it.

Third round - EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

I’m not sure why Ohio State edge rusher Zach Harrison doesn’t get more love by the algorithm but we will gladly take a highly production athlete like Harrison in the third round.

Fourth round - WR Charlie Jones, Purdue

Not a sexy pick by any means but Purdue’s Charlie Jones fills a definite need, has the skill set that fits what Pittsburgh is after and is a player they have shown a definite interest in.

Seventh round - C Alex Forsyth, Oregon

The Steelers don’t need a starting center but Alex Forsyth represents a safe player with a lot of experience who can serve as a backup.

Seventh round - LB Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

Banks is an aggressive, downhill linebacker who should do well on special teams with Mark Robinson moving up on the depth chart.

