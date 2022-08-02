Elite OL Connor Lew sets commitment date

One of the top center prospects in the class of 2023 is ready to commit. Center recruit Connor Lew of Kennesaw Mountain High School in Kennesaw, Georgia, is ranked as a three-star recruit.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound three-star center ranks as the nation’s No. 612 overall player according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. Lew is considered the No. 42 interior offensive line recruit and the No. 56 player in Georgia.

Georgia football offered Lew a scholarship in Feb. 2022. Connor Lew will decide where he will play college football on Aug. 5.

The Kennesaw Mountain star considers Georgia, Miami, Clemson, and Auburn to be his top four schools. Lew has taken recent visits to all four schools.

Connor Lew took an official visit to Georgia football from June 24-26. Here’s a photo from his visit to Athens:

Connor Lew has committed to playing in the 2023 All-American Bowl on NBC.

The three-star center announced his commitment date via Twitter:

More!

Georgia football offers 4-star Oregon WR commit Elite DL Tavion Gadson names top schools Steelers WR praises George Pickens: 'Best rookie receiver in the NFL' 3 Georgia Bulldogs named to Player of the Year Award watchlist 5 star CB visits Georgia football

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire