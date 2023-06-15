Elite Ohio 2024 cornerback Bryce West is down to two rival schools

It has become an Ohio State and Michigan battle for Ohio 2024 cornerback Bryce West.

The 5-foot, 11-inch and 175 pound Cleveland Glenville star was set to make an official visit to USC this weekend but that visit will not happen. West has announced that he is down to the two rival schools and will make his decision between them.

West told On3’s Chad Simmons that “it’s a battle between Michigan and Ohio State,” as he took his official to Ann Arbor last weekend. West’s visit to Columbus is set up for June 23rd, so the Buckeyes will get the last shot at impressing the cornerback.

4-star CB Bryce West has canceled his USC official visit and is now down to Michigan and Ohio State👀 More from @ChadSimmons_ (On3+): https://t.co/ROg4w0KUpy pic.twitter.com/IJO2sRGFnK — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 15, 2023

Hopefully the final impression is enough to convince West to stay home and play for the Buckeyes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More!

Michigan offers Ohio quarterback who already held Ohio State offer Two former Buckeyes make PFF CFL Team of the Week Pennsylvania 2026 jumbo athlete earns scholarship at Ohio State camp Former Buckeye shines in CFL debut BOOM! Ohio State adds 2024 New Jersey safety to recruiting class

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire