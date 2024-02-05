Elite Missouri-based 2025 receiver gets USC offer

Corey Simms is a four-star wide receiver for Christian Brother College in St. Louis, Missouri. He has been officially offered by Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans.

As a junior, Simms caught 79 passes for 1,049 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also holds offers from Arkansas, Miami-FL, Nebraska, LSU, Penn State, and Georgia. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Missouri as the front-runner for the receiver’s commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound wide receiver is rated as the No. 242 player in the 2025 class, 43rd receiver, and No. 3 player in the state of Missouri.

With USC moving to the Big Ten, one wonders how well and how consistently the Trojans will be able to recruit in Midwestern cities such as St. Louis, compared to what we saw in the Pac-12 era. USC obviously needs to have a national recruiting strategy, but being able to win recruiting battles specifically in the Midwest — near a lot of programs in the conference — could send the kind of message which significantly changes the recruiting calculus for USC in a positive way.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire