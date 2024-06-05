Elite LSU target, top 50 safety Anquon Feagans sets commitment date

The LSU Tigers are looking to add more premier prospects to a 2025 recruiting class that ranks in the top five nationally, and they will soon find out if they’re poised to add a top-50 prospect in the cycle.

Anquon Feagans, a four-star safety from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, told on On3’s Hayes Fawcett that he’ll be making his commitment decision on July 29. Feagans was previously committed to USC, but he committed last August and will now choose between Auburn, Georgia Clemson and LSU.

He visited Clemson last weekend and was set for a Miami visit this coming weekend, but it’s unclear if that will happen after he didn’t include the Hurricanes in his top four.

He’s also scheduled for an official visit to Georgia on June 14.

