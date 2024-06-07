Elite LSU receiver target Jaime Ffrench sets commitment date

Since losing a commitment from the nation’s top receiver Dakorien Moore last month, the Tigers have been working to keep him in the fold and hosted him for an official visit earlier this week.

But Moore isn’t the only elite wideout option on LSU’s radar, and one of the top overall players on the board has set a commitment date.

Jaime Ffrench, a five-star Florida wide receiver from Mandarin (Jacksonville), will make his college decision on Aug. 30, telling On3’s Chad Simmons that he does not currently have a leader between his finalists of LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas.

Ffrench ranks as the No. 18 player nationally on the 247Sports composite, and he was previously committed to Alabama for nearly six months before backing off that pledge after Nick Saban retired.

🚨NEWS🚨 5-star WR Jaime Ffrench is set to announce his commitment on August 30, he tells @ChadSimmons_⏳ "I don’t have a leader." Read: https://t.co/BYRiRTNnCV pic.twitter.com/HUMGwikqts — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 7, 2024

While he says he does not have a leader, Ohio State holds three crystal ball projections from 247Sports while Texas leads the way per the On3 recruiting prediction machine.

LSU hosted Ffrench for an official visit last weekend, and it will hope it managed to make a strong impression.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire