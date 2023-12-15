Elite Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan won’t play in the Holiday Bowl vs USC

The Louisville Cardinals were able to win 10 games in the 2023 college football regular season despite the profound limitations of quarterback Jack Plummer. Louisville and first-year coach Jeff Brohm authored one of the more surprising stories in the sport this year, reaching the ACC Championship Game and making a strong run at a New Year’s Six bowl. Had Florida State been selected for the College Football Playoff, Louisville would be preparing not for the Holiday Bowl, but for the Orange Bowl. It was a very impressive year for the Cards, and one of the men who helped them get to this point is running back Jawhar Jordan. USC has learned Jordan won’t play in the Holiday Bowl for the Trojans. Jordan will prepare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Jordan was one of Louisville’s three best skill-position players in 2023. The other two were receiver Jamari Thrash and fellow running back Isaac Guerendo. These guys were so talented that Plummer’s flaws at quarterback were minimized for most of the season. Louisville went 10-1 before Plummer turnovers became pivotal in season-ending losses to Kentucky and Florida State. Not facing Jordan in the Holiday Bowl will level the playing field to a degree, even though USC being without Caleb Williams is by far the biggest “opt out” storyline of this upcoming game on December 27 in San Diego.

STORY: Louisville RB Jawhar Jordan headed to the NFL Draft. Jordan will not play in the Holiday Bowl against USC.@247Sports @ShotgunSpr @247Louisville https://t.co/ifkkaBtU6w — Jody Demling (@jdemling) December 13, 2023

