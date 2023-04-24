Elite Louisiana prospect opens up committment

One of LSU’s top targets has reopened his commitment.

Four-star DB Ju'Juan Johnson decommitted from Colorado following a visit over the weekend.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Johnson is the sixth-best prospect in Louisiana’s 2024 class. From Lafayette, Johnson has earned offers from many of the country’s top programs.

LSU was in hot pursuit before Johnson committed to Deion Sanders at Colorado. With the recruitment back open, LSU could hop right back in the race.

We’ve seen several LSU recruiting battles play out in a similar way before. A top prospect commits to go out of state before flipping to stay home later in the cycle.

Ja'Marr Chase is one example. More recently, we saw it with QB Rickie Collins last year.

First and Foremost I would like to The University of Colorado for believing in me. I would like to think Coach Prime, Coach Corey, Coach Mathis, and every other coach who continue to have a hand in recruiting me and for believing in my abilities. After further thoughts, prayers,… pic.twitter.com/5zeZ7KTuBw — Ju’Juan Johnson (@JujuanJohnson7) April 24, 2023

LSU has a strong connection with Johnson’s high school, Lafayette Christian Academy.

LCA’s head coach is Trev Faulk, a former LSU linebacker and cousin of LSU legend Kevin Faulk.

Current Tigers Sage Ryan, Jordan Allen and Fitzgerald West were all LCA prospects.

It’ll take some time to get a feel for where LSU stands with Johnson, but the Tigers have as good a chance as anyone to keep the blue-chip prospect at home.

