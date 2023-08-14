Elite Louisiana cornerback Wardell Mack commits to Florida

LSU lost out on one of the top players in the state of Louisiana in the 2024 cycle on Friday as four-star Marrero (La.) John Ehret cornerback Wardell Mack committed to coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.

Mack ranks as the No. 72 player nationally and No. 2 player in the state of Louisiana, according to On3. It’s a tough loss, but it’s softened by the fact that the Tigers already have a top-100 cornerback on board in Cai Bates.

Still, it’s a bit disappointing that the Tigers have struggled to land the top players in the state in this cycle. LSU boasts commitments from eight of the top-10 players in Louisiana, but with Mack committing to Florida and No. 1 prospect Dominick McKinley trending toward Texas, it seems like LSU is poised to miss on the two best prospects in the state.

In addition to Bates, LSU has commitments from cornerbacks Ondre Evans, Ju'Juan Johnson and Wallace Foster in the 2024 cycle.

