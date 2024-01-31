Elite linebacker Riley Pettijohn sets first visit to Auburn

Riley Pettijohn is one of the top players in the 2025 cycle and a key target for Auburn at linebacker.

The McKinney, Texas product included Auburn in his top 12 schools back in October but has yet to visit the Plains. That will change next weekend according to a report from 247Sports’ Mike Roach. Pettijohn is set to attend Auburn’s third and final Junior Day before the dead period starts in February.

Pettijohn is the No. 33 overall player and No. 3 linebacker in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 7 player from Texas.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder had a sensational junior season for McKinney High School, making 125 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, and one interception in 11 games.

The Tigers have the No. 6 recruiting class in the 2025 recruiting cycle and while it is highlighted by five blue-chip defenders, none of them are linebackers. Josh Aldridge has Auburn in the mix for several top targets in addition to Pettijohn, but this visit will give the Tigers a chance to become a serious contender for him.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire