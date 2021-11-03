Elite linebacker to announce college decision Wednesday night

Five-star linebacker Drayk Bowen of Merrillville, Indiana is set to announce his college decision on Wednesday night as Auburn, Clemson, and Notre Dame are his three finalists.

Bowen is listed as the second overall linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports composite, the best player from Indiana, and the 28th ranked recruit nationally.

This would be a huge get for Notre Dame as the Irish already have a nice base for 2023 with five-star defensive end Brenan Vernon and four-star defensive end Keon Keeley already both committed.

Will it be Notre Dame’s hat that Bowen puts on tonight? Marcus Freeman and company certainly hope so as Bowen would be next in a line of great linebackers to come through South Bend.

Here is what Bowen recently said about Notre Dame:

“It’s close to home and they had done baseball and football before many times. Academics are very important to me, and it’s ‘Ivy League degree’ with ACC athletics so that was a big thing for me.”

His highlights below look like what you think those of a five-star talent would look like when playing against normal high schoolers.

Bowen will announce his decision at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ.

Related:

Notre Dame’s current 2022 recruiting class commitments

Notre Dame’s current 2023 recruiting class commitments

Notre Dame’s all-time results against each ACC football team