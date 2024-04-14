Elite League play-offs: Dundee Stars 2-3 Cardiff Devils (Agg: 4-7)

Cardiff Devils are into the semi-finals of the Elite League play-offs after a 3-2 win away to Dundee Stars completed a 7-4 aggregate victory..

Devils won the first leg 4-2 but Stars' Spencer Naas scored the second leg's opening goal.

Jamie Arniel levelled for Devils on the evening with Justin Crandall and Arniel's second extending their lead.

Drydn Dow scored a consolation but it will be Devils who will travel to Nottingham for finals weekend.

They will face Belfast Giants in the semi-finals on 20 April with the winners playing Guildford Flames or Sheffield Steelers in the final the following day.