Elite League play-offs: Cardiff Devils 1-2 Belfast Giants (OT) - Giants to face Steelers in final

Belfast Giants booked their place in the Elite League play-off final with a 2-1 overtime win over Cardiff Devils.

The Giants, who finished the regular season six points behind Cardiff, took control in the middle period and scored the opening goal through Blake Speers.

Devils equalised on a power-play through Cody Donaghey with less than four minutes to play, before Greg Printz won it for Belfast in overtime.

The Giants face Grand-Slam chasing Sheffield Steelers in Sunday's final.

This fixture between by two of the league's best sides in recent years has developed into a fierce rivalry but the action inside Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena was more subdued than expected.

Daniel Tedesco and Justin Crandall had early chances but the most excitement generated in the first period was caused by a stray pigeon on the ice.

Cardiff's Joey Martin had arguably the best chance to score in the first 20 minutes, but Ben Lake slashed the Devils' forwards stick away at the last second - taking a two minute penalty for his action.

The tie burst into life in the middle period, with Ben Bowns twice called into action early on before Brandon Alderson had a shot saved from point-blank range.

Giants dominated as the second period wore on, but were frequently denied by bodies-on-the-line defending by the Devils to keep the game scoreless.

The frame of the goal twice came to the Devils' rescue until the pressure eventually told.

Printz had been denied by the post but found Speers on the left and the Giants forward scored first time.

Despite seeing more of the puck, Cardiff were still unable to create shooting opportunities, with Jamie Arniel's narrowly-wide effort as close as they came.

But with the game seemingly slipping away, a penalty against Oliver Cooper presented Cardiff with a late power-play opportunity and Donaghey capitalised with less than four minutes to play.

Tedesco had a late chance to win it for the Giants but was denied by Bowns to set up sudden-death overtime.

The Devils had the better chances in overtime, but when Trevor Cox slipped the Giants broke free and at the second attempt Printz beat Bowns to send Belfast into Sunday's final.

Defeats means the Devils have now gone two straight seasons without winning silverware, while Belfast have the chance to defend their play-off title against Sheffield.

Steelers leave it late to see off Flames

Elite League regular season winners, Challenge Cup champions and top seeds, Steelers had to dig deep to secure their spot in Sunday's final.

Josh Nicholls put Sheffield ahead with seconds remaining in the first period, but a determined Guildford Flames levelled through Jordan Klimek.

A shock looked on the cards when Matt Alvaro puts Guildford ahead early in the final period, but goals from Brien Diffley and Mitchell Balmas put Sheffield back in front.

Steven McParland levelled for Guildford with less than eight minutes remaining but the Steelers showed why they are chasing a Grand Slam in the closing stages.

Three goals in the final minutes from Brandon Whistle, Daniel Ciampini and Scott Allen's empty net goal sealed a dramatic 6-3 win.

Guildford will face Devils in Sunday's third-place final.