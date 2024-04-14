Elite League play-offs: Cardiff Devils 4-2 Dundee Stars

Cardiff Devils take a two goal advantage to Scotland for the second leg of their play-off quarter-final after beating Dundee Stars 4-2.

Devils' Sam Duggan scored the only first period goal at the Vindico Arena.

Cardiff's Tyler Busch and Bode Wilde then traded scores with Dundee's Ryan Valentini and Jake Elmer, before Busch - back from injury - scored his second with the only goal of period three.

The second leg is at Dundee Ice Arena on Sunday (17:00 BST).

The winners will join three other teams for the Elite League play-off finals in Nottingham next weekend.