Elite League Play-off Finals: Cardiff Devils aim to down 'great team' Belfast Giants

Cardiff Devils will compete at the Elite League's Play-off Finals this weekend in what will be their last chance to avoid something that has not happened to them for a decade - going two consecutive seasons without winning a trophy.

Last weekend Cardiff Devils beat Dundee Stars in the Play-off quarter-finals to reach Nottingham, where they will face Belfast Giants in the semi-finals on Saturday, 20 April.

The winners will progress to the final on Sunday.

In recent seasons there has been fierce rivalry between Belfast Giants and Cardiff Devils, who have been the two dominant teams in EIHL competitions.

Between 2017 and 2023, of the 16 trophies won in the top tier 14 were lifted by Giants (eight) and Devils (six).

The remaining two - the 2017 Play-offs and 2020 Challenge Cup - were taken by Sheffield Steelers, whose incredible form this year to win the Challenge Cup and the league championship makes them the UK's leading hockey team again.

Steelers face Guildford Flames in Saturday's other semi-final.

Giants and Devils find themselves at the end of seasons that at times promised much but so far have been unsuccessful, but this weekend could see that all change.

Their clash on Saturday night could be a must-watch.

Cardiff Devils head coach Pete Russell said: "Some of the games against them have been unbelievable this year. Even the two pre-season games against them were close.

"They're a great team, my good friend [Adam Keefe] coaches that team. He's a winner, he's driven.

"When you get good goaltending and you're collectively good with and without the puck - as we have been against them at times - you have a chance against any team."

Devils will be encouraged by their head-to-head record this season against Giants, winning four out of the six league games including three away wins in Belfast.

Cardiff Devils forward Justin Crandall said: "All six games this season were really tight and intense. They are a really well-coached team, they play hard.

"Belfast have been a big rival for us for the last couple of years and they beat us and ended our season [in the Play-off final] last year, so we'd like to return the favour."

The 2023/24 campaign has been a season of almost for Devils, but it is not for the want of trying.

With pre-season games and competitive fixtures in the league, Challenge Cup and the IIHF Continental Cup, Cardiff have now played 80 matches since late August.

Crandall, who appeared in every one of those 80 games, said: "It's not an excuse, but it was tough. When you have no time to rest it felt like Groundhog Day.

"You'd come to the rink, ask 'what day is it?' and you've got another game. I think that hurt us a bit and took us out of the title race earlier.

"We had a stretch in December where there were some games that we'd like back. But credit to Sheffield, they just never lost.

"We played 80 games this year and it comes down to you gotta bring it for one game, so the intensity, the nerves, everything ramps up.

"It's unique and it's a special weekend. There's so much on the line.

"When you get to play in front of a sold-out crowd against a team like Belfast it's a really fun three hours, it really is."

With Belfast also wanting to avoid a trophy-less season, in their case for the first time since 2017, both sides will be going all-out to win their Play-off semi-final.

"It's the hardest to win and they say it's the easiest to win," Russell said.

"We've got to be disciplined, we've got to want it more and do what it takes to make it happen.

"I believe in this team. I think they've played really, really well this season.

"It's not easy to play the way we do, it takes a lot of energy and they've bought into it.

"We want to bring our identity this weekend and see where it takes us."

Elite League Play-offs fixtures:

Saturday, 20 April

Sheffield Steelers v Guildford Flames (15:00 BST)

Cardiff Devils v Belfast Giants (19:00 BST)

Sunday, 21 April

Third v fourth place Play-off (13:00 BST)

Play-off final (17:00 BST)