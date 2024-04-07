Elite League: Cardiff Devils to face Dundee Stars in play-offs after Glasgow Clan win

Cardiff Devils will face Dundee Stars in the Elite League play-offs after an 8-5 win at Glasgow Clan on the final day of regular season.

The Welsh side will host Stars on Saturday 13, April (19:00 BST) and then go to Dundee for the second leg the following day (17:00 BST).

Devils finished second in the regular season table, with Stars in seventh after a final-day win over Fife Flyers.

Devils' campaign ended in style as they ended Clan's play-off hopes.

Joey Martin, Jamie Arniel and Cole Sanford put Devils in charge as they led 3-0 after the first period.

Sanford later added a second goal, while there was also a double from Evan Mosey plus strikes from Chad Pietroniro and Ryan Barrow.

Charlie Combs scored twice for Clan, with Darien Craighead, Matt Barry and Jordan Cownie also on target.