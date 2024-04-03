Elite League: Cardiff Devils 6-3 Dundee Stars - Joey Martin scores hat-trick on 500th league appearance

Joey Martin scored a hat-trick on his 500th Elite League appearance as Cardiff Devils saw off Dundee Stars in the Welsh capital.

The hosts beat Belfast Giants 4-3 last Sunday to secure spot in the table and did not let up against Stars.

Brian Alderson scored Devils opener against Stars, with Jake Elmer replying before Martin restored the hosts' lead.

Chris Mckay hit back before Martin added his second and Trevor Cox, Ben Davies and Martin ensured victory.

Devils are next on the ice when they host Coventry Blaze in the league on Saturday, 6 April (19:00 BST).