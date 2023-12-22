Elite League: Cardiff Devils 4-1 Glasgow Clan

Second-placed Cardiff Devils maintained the pressure on Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers before the teams meet on Saturday with this comfortable win over Glasgow Clan.

In the process Devils also got a measure of revenge for being knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Clan earlier in the month.

Bode Wilde and Brandon Alderson struck for Devils before Jake Bolton hit back.

But Joshua Waller and Cole Sandford ensured Devils' win.

Devils were dumped out of the Challenge Cup in a 3-1 defeat by Glasgow Clan earlier in December.

Devils go to Steelers for a top-of-the table encounter on Saturday, 23 December (19:00 GMT), then host Coventry Blaze three days later in the Welsh capital (17:00 GMT).